Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.47 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

