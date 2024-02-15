Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.47 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
