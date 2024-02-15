Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.19

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $88.66, with a volume of 23223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Graco Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,923. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $152,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

