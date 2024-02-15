Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTE stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

