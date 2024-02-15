Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.390-7.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.39-7.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,870. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

