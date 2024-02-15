Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.