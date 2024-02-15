Greenleaf Trust Has $462,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,562.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

