Grin Price Tops $0.0693 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $1.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,758.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.00517424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00134043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00051913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00239864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

