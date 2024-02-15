GSK (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,820

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,820 ($22.99) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.08).
GSK Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). In related news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.