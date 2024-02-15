GSK (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,820

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,820 ($22.99) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.08).

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,664.20 ($21.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,531.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.24. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25).

In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). In related news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.