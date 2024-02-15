GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.08).

GSK stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,664.20 ($21.02). 1,422,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25). The stock has a market cap of £67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,531.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,467.24.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,753.47). In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

