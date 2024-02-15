GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Buys 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.99) per share, with a total value of £132.96 ($167.92).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,650 ($20.84).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

