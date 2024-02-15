GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Buys 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.99) per share, with a total value of £132.96 ($167.92).
GSK Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.24.
GSK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
