Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 2.8%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.87). 16,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 9,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.89).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,712.50 and a beta of 0.30.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

