GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

