GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.
GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
