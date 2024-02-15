Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.