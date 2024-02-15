Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 85,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,324. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

