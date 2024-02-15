Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 472,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,732. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 743,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

