Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Trading Up 4.1 %

Hasbro stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 76.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

