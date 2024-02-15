Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
