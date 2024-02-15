Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

