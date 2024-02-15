Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

HAS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 162,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,252. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hasbro by 76.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

