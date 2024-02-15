Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.
Hasbro Stock Down 1.7 %
HAS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 162,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,252. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
