HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 312,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 104,219 shares.The stock last traded at $93.79 and had previously closed at $95.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $816.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HCI Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

