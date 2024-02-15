Head-To-Head Contrast: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

40.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 7.79% 3.96% 0.41% Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.31% 9.51% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $80.93 million 2.37 $6.30 million $0.68 30.66 Atlantic Union Bankshares $696.27 million 3.59 $201.82 million $2.54 13.13

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Financial Northwest pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats First Financial Northwest on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. It operates retail branches in King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County, Washington. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

