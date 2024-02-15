Head to Head Survey: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) vs. STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial 26.01% 5.23% 2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial $657.34 million 10.71 $178.33 million $1.02 38.02

This table compares Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and STAG Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and STAG Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A STAG Industrial 0 5 1 0 2.17

STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT was listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 20 June 2016 as Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and was subsequently renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 29 April 2020 following the completion of a merger with Frasers Commercial Trust. FLCT's investment strategy is to invest globally in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties used predominantly for logistics or industrial purposes located globally, or commercial purposes (comprising primarily CBD office space) or business park purposes (comprising primarily non-CBD office space and/or research and development space) located in the Asia-Pacific region or in Europe (including the United Kingdom). FLCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited. FLCT is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index), Straits Times Index and Global Property Research (GPR) 250.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

