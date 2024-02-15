Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $2,139,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 384,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

