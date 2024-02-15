Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $220.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

