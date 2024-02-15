Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,939. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.