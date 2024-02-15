Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share.

NYSE HRI opened at $143.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Herc by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Herc by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Herc by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

