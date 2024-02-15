Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,677.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.