Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $1,905,000.

MWA stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

