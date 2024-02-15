Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

