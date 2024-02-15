Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 191,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 144,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highland Copper Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.