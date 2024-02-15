HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Sells $91,920.00 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

