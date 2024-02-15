Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $194.55. 397,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

