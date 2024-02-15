Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 642,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

