Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 569 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 21.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,924. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
