Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $148,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.10. 343,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

