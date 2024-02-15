Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 97,208 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 201,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

