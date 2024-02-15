HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

