HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HTBI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
Featured Stories
