Horizen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Horizen has a total market cap of $123.08 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.39 or 0.00016080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,671,394 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

