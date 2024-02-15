Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.95

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.95 and last traded at $130.64, with a volume of 15802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,563,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

