Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.