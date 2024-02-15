Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

