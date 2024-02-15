Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance
HWM stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
