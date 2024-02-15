Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. 394,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 408,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

