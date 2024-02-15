H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$210.45 million for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.