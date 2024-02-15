HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $596-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.11 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.860-6.940 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $598.50.

HUBS stock opened at $630.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.94 and a 200 day moving average of $516.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -175.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

