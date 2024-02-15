Hugh Callaghan Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

Feb 15th, 2024

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVRGet Free Report) insider Hugh Callaghan bought 2,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,686.27).

Hugh Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

