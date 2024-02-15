Hugh Callaghan Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Callaghan bought 2,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,686.27).
Hugh Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Hugh Callaghan 10,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock.
EV Resources Stock Performance
About EV Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EV Resources
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.