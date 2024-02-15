Hugh Callaghan Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Callaghan bought 2,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,686.27).

Hugh Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EV Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Hugh Callaghan 10,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock.

EV Resources Stock Performance

About EV Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.