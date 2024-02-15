Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $134.53 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 607026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.07.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.