Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

