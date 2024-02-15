i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.72 million, a PE ratio of -282.43 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,439 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

