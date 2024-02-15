iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 60500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.