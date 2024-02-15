Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.08.
View Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.