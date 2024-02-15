Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.08.

IMO stock opened at C$79.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.46. The company has a market cap of C$42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

