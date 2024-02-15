Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 30,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19.

Shares of PI opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

